Falmouth Police Beat: Oct. 12

Arrests

9/29 at 11:34 p.m. Thomas S. Farmer, 50, of Gables Drive, Yarmouth, was arrested on Lilac Lane by Officer Mike Brown on a charge of criminal trespass.

Summonses

9/24 at 12:04 p.m. Osman B. Mahamud, 24, of Cumberland Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Babbidge Road by Officer Jeffrey Smith on charges of operating without a license and failure to provide correct name, address or date of birth.

Fire calls

9/29 at 10:28 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

9/29 at 3 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/29 at 3:05 p.m. Brush fire on Woodville Road.

9/29 at 6:26 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

9/30 at 10:07 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Town Landing Road.

10/1 at 4:02 p.m. K9 assistance to Raymond.

10/1 at 4:57 p.m. Gas alarm on Marion Way.

10/1 at 6:02 p.m. Accident on Town Landing Road.

10/1 at 10:38 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

10/1 at 10:39 p.m. Fire on Summit Terrace.

10/1 at 10:54 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Depot Road.

10/2 at 8:58 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/2 at 4:11 p.m. Accident on Northbrook Drive.

10/2 at 7:58 p.m. Gas alarm on Woodlands Drive.

10/3 at 6:39 a.m. Lines down on Squidere Lane.

10/3 at 7:31 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

10/3 at 6:49 p.m. Accident on Babbidge Road.

10/3 at 10:42 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

10/4 at 1:59 a.m. Assist State Police.

10/4 at 10:21 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/4 at 6:44 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

10/5 at 1 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/6 at 2:56 a.m. Assist Yarmouth.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Sept. 29-Oct. 6.