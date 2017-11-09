Falmouth Police Beat: Nov. 9

Arrests

11/3 at 10:30 a.m. Munye A. Mohamed, 25, of Auburn Street, Portland, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Dennis Ryder on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

11/3 at 8:30 p.m. Benjamin W. Bogie, 34, of Pleasant Valley Road, Cumberland, was arrested on Longwoods Road by Officer Alan Twombley on a charge of operating without a license.

11/3 at 9:46 p.m. Jesse A. Johnson, 33, of Orchard Street, Biddeford, was arrested on the Turnpike Spur by Officer Alan Twombley on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked.

Summonses

10/24 at 2:58 p.m. Juan Jose Galvin Jr., 21, of Laredo, Texas, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Robert Ryder on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

10/24 at 3:43 p.m. Michael A. Munson, 31, of Haven Road, Windham, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Robert Ryder on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

10/27 at 10:05 a.m. Dana Madison, 66, of Remington Way, was issued a summons on Falmouth Road by Officer Robert Ryder on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass.

10/28 at 6:24 p.m. a 17-year-old female, of Payson Road, was issued a summons on Depot Road by Officer Stephen Hamilton on a charge of possession of a false ID by a minor.

Fire calls

10/27 at 2:22 p.m. Report of shots fired on Susan Lane.

10/27 at 5:56 p.m. Accident at Blackstrap and South Ridge roads.

10/27 at 5:59 p.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

10/28 at 4:43 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Falmouth Road.

10/28 at 8:39 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Mussel Cove Lane.

10/29 at 12:50 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

10/29 at 2:21 a.m. Accident on Old Town Landing Road.

10/29 at 3:12 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

10/30 at 3:06 a.m. Lines down on Allen Avenue Extension.

10/30 at 4:37 a.m. Gas alarm on Gilsland Farm Road.

10/30 at 4:47 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Applegate Lane.

10/30 at 4:53 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 5 a.m. Gas alarm on Phillips Road.

10/30 at 5 a.m. Gas alarm on Lunt Road.

10/30 at 5:04 a.m. Lines down on Brook Road.

10/30 at 5:04 a.m. Water issue on Eugene Street.

10/30 at 5:36 a.m. Lines down on Brook Road.

10/30 at 6:14 a.m. Lines down on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 6:19 a.m. Fire alarm on Lunt Road.

10/30 at 6:53 a.m. Lines down on Brookside Road.

10/30 at 6:58 a.m. Lines down on Hardy Road.

10/30 at 7:03 a.m. Lines down on Gray Road.

10/30 at 7:23 a.m. Lines down on Carroll Street.

10/30 at 7:26 a.m. Lines down on Hadlock Road.

10/30 at 7:27 a.m. Gas alarm on Salty Dog Way.

10/30 at 7:35 a.m. Lines down on Pride Farm Road.

10/30 at 7:43 a.m. Lines down on Bartlett Way.

10/30 at 8 a.m. Lines down on Casco Terrace.

10/30 at 9:21 a.m. Lines down on Harriette Street.

10/30 at 9:53 a.m. Lines down on Grist Mill Drive.

10/30 at 10:43 a.m. Lines down on Babbidge Road.

10/30 at 1:43 p.m. Lines down on Woodville Road.

10/30 at 2:11 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/30 at 5:10 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

10/30 at 6:10 p.m. Water issue on U.S. Route 1.

10/31 at 12:22 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Foreside Road.

10/31 at 4:09 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Evergreen Drive.

10/31 at 5:25 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

10/31 at 1:15 p.m. Gas alarm on Innkeepers Lane.

10/31 at 1:18 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm at Colonial Village.

10/31 at 2:27 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/31 at 2:34 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

10/31 at 3:19 p.m. Accident on Blueberry Lane.

10/31 at 5:01 p.m. Gas alarm on Innkeepers Lane.

11/1 at 7:27 a.m. Fire call on Lady Cove Lane.

11/1 at 10:13 a.m. Gas alarm on Woodville Road.

11/1 at 3:17 p.m. Hazmat call on U.S. Route 1.

11/1 at 5:38 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

11/1 at 7:24 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/2 at 3:41 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm at Colonial Village.

11/2 at 10:51 a.m. Chimney fire on Maiden Lane.

11/2 at 5:39 p.m. Gas alarm on Depot Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls Oct. 27 – Nov. 3.