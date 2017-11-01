Falmouth Police Beat: Nov. 2

Arrests

10/20 at 12:56 p.m. James H. Markley, 24, of Hartford Avenue, was arrested on Hartford Avenue by Officer Dennis Ryder on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and violating a protection order.

10/24 at 2:39 a.m. Kyle G. McCarthy, 29, of Crossing Brook Road, Cumberland, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/19 at 4:59 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Dole Street, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Jeffrey Smith on a charge of possession of tobacco products by a minor.

Fire calls

10/20 at 9:08 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

10/20 at 7:18 p.m. Gas alarm on Whipple Farm Lane.

10/22 at 2:40 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Bucknam Road.

10/22 at 7:15 p.m. Gas alarm on Leighton Road.

10/24 at 2:24 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

10/24 at 2:34 p.m. Accident at Allen Avenue Extension and Falls Road.

10/24 at 4:01 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/24 at 5:11 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

10/24 at 5:36 p.m. Accident on Longwoods Road.

10/24 at 7:30 p.m. Gas alarm on Scholar Road.

10/25 at 10:36 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

10/25 at 10:51 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

10/26 at 8:47 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

10/26 at 10:43 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/26 at 6:03 p.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls Oct. 20-27.