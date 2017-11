Falmouth Police Beat: Nov. 16

Arrests

No arrests reported for the period Nov. 3-10.

Summonses

10/26 at 8:22 a.m. Karen F. Birney, 44, of Meadow Road, Raymond, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Jeffrey Smith on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

Fire calls

11/3 at 11:22 a.m. Lines down on Ledgewood Drive.

11/3 at 11:46 a.m. Lines down on Oakland Road.

11/3 at 2:33 p.m. Gas alarm on Gray Road.

11/3 at 4:44 p.m. Accident on Leighton Road.

11/3 at 7:16 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

11/3 at 7:20 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

11/4 at 2:38 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Woodlands Drive.

11/4 at 2:58 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

11/4 at 3:25 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

11/5 at 12:38 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

11/5 at 5:08 p.m. Gas alarm on Heather Lane.

11/5 at 5:39 p.m. Accident at Falmouth Road and Lilac Lane.

11/5 at 8:04 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mountain Road.

11/6 at 3:23 p.m. Accident on Lunt Road.

11/6 at 4:32 p.m. Lines down on Blackstrap Road.

11/6 at 7:05 p.m. Gas alarm on Marion Way.

11/6 at 8:59 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

11/7 at 2:40 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

11/7 at 4:47 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

11/7 at 5:16 p.m. Gas alarm on Elementary Drive.

11/7 at 5:40 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/7 at 9:51 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/8 at 2:08 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

11/8 at 10:47 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

11/8 at 2:35 p.m. Assist Portland.

11/8 at 6:04 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/9 at 3:52 p.m. Fire on Sturdivant Road.

11/9 at 6:07 p.m. Accident on Mountain Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls Nov. 3-10.