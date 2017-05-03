Falmouth Police Beat: May 4

Arrests

4/23 at 3:15 a.m. Ryan M. Selberg, 23, of Cornerstone Drive, Brunswick, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Dennis Ryder on charges of operating under the influence and exceeding the speed limit 20-24 mph.

4/25 at 9:55 p.m. Scott T. Moody, 28, of Lunt Road, was arrested on Lunt Road by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from April 21-28.

Fire calls

4/23 at 12:01 a.m. Gas alarm on Maple Street.

4/23 at 4:03 a.m. Fire call on Applegate Lane.

4/23 at 8:10 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

4/23 at 5:45 p.m. Gas alarm on Shoreline Drive.

4/23 at 7:16 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn on Rogers Terrace.

4/24 at 10:05 a.m. Assist Portland.

4/24 10:12 a.m. Gas alarm on Gray Road.

4/24 at 11:57 a.m. Brush fire on Blackstrap Road.

4/24 at 12:16 p.m. Gas alarm on Falmouth Road.

4/24 at 12:27 p.m. Gas alarm on Falmouth Road.

4/25 at 7:38 a.m. Gas alarm on Gray Road.

4/27 at 8:48 a.m. Water issue on Depot Road.

4/27 at 10:15 a.m. Gas alarm on Depot Road.

4/27 at 10:53 a.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

4/27 at 1:58 p.m. Structural fire on Foreside Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from April 21-28.