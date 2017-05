Falmouth Police Beat: May 25

Arrests

5/15 at 7:16 p.m. Dylan A. Seely, 33, of Foreside Common Drive, was arrested by Sgt. Kevin Conger on Middle Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported May 12-19.

Fire calls

5/12 at 9:47 a.m. Accident at Longwoods and Woods roads.

5/12 at 11:44 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

5/12 at 12:28 p.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

5/12 at 5:23 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

5/12 at 9:34 p.m. Disabled vehicle at U.S. Route 1 and Reg Roc Road.

5/12 at 10:03 p.m. Disabled vehicle on Bucknam Road.

5/13 at 9:24 a.m. Disabled vehicle at Brook and Blackstrap roads.

5/13 at 10:30 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

5/13 at 6:55 p.m. Accident at Middle and Merrill roads.

5/16 at 7:50 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

5/16 at 10:45 a.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

5/17 at 10:50 a.m. Smoke odor on U.S. Route 1.

5/17 at 10:44 a.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike Spur.

5/17 at 12:34 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Hartford Avenue.

5/17 at 10:20 p.m. Disabled vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

5/18 at 10:30 a.m. Gas alarm on Northbrook Drive.

5/18 at 12:59 p.m. Vehicle fire on Gray Road.

5/18 at 4:05 p.m. Lines down on Blackstrap Road.

5/18 at 7:42 p.m. Structural fire on Lunt Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls May 12-19.