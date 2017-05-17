Falmouth Police Beat: May 18

Arrests

5/6 at 6 p.m. Tonya Cianchette, 42, of Wedgewood Drive, Saco, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Dennis Ryder on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/8 at 12:16 a.m. William P. Morrill, 50, of Falmouth Road, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Matt Yeaton on outstanding warrants from another agency, and charges of theft of services and violating conditions of release.

5/8 at 12:28 a.m. Oscar Hall, 34, of Land of Nod Road, Windham, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Alex Beaton on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of operating without a license.

5/9 at 4:15 p.m. Roger N. Smith, 51, of High Street, Wilton, was arrested on Woods Road by Sgt. George Savidge on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported May 5-14.

Fire calls

5/5 at 9:02 a.m. Structural fire on Foreside Road.

5/5 at 1 p.m. Accident at Falmouth and Gray roads.

5/5 at 6:56 p.m. Gas alarm on Sherburne Lane.

5/5 at 10:03 p.m. Accident on the Maine Turnpike.

5/6 at 2:05 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

5/6 at 1:28 p.m. Disabled vehicle at U.S. Route 1 and Depot Road.

5/6 at 9:37 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn on Hardy Road.

5/7 at 2:40 p.m. Structural fire on Rock Away Road.

5/7 at 6:58 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

5/8 at 7:51 a.m. Fire crews still on scene on Rock Away Road.

5/8 at 9:26 a.m. Disabled vehicle on Gray Road.

5/8 at 10:52 a.m. Accident on Reg Roc Road.

5/8 at 4:50 p.m. Accident on Lunt Road.

5/9 at 3:59 a.m. Gas alarm on Blackstrap Road.

5/10 at 2:13 p.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

5/11 at 11:06 a.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

5/11 at 5:33 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls May 5-14.