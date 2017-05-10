Falmouth Police Beat: May 11

Arrests

4/30 at 1:16 a.m. Marie A. DePeter, 25, of Lantern Lane, Windham, was arrested on Mast Road by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation after habitual offender license revocation.

5/2 at 10:21 a.m. Bruce R. Simpson, 51, of Gray Road, was arrested on Middle Road by Officer Steve Hamilton on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/5 at 10:59 p.m. Christopher S. Cloyd, 37, of Gray Road, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Jeff Smith on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from April 28 to May 5.

Fire calls

4/29 at 9:10 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Merrill Road.

4/30 at 9:51 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

4/30 at 3:09 p.m. Brush fire on Longwoods Road.

5/1 at 3:03 p.m. Structural fire on Mountain Road.

5/2 at 7:54 p.m. Missing person report on Clifton Road.

5/3 at 1:45 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

5/3 at 5:06 p.m. Accident at Bucknam and Legion roads.

5/3 at 8:23 p.m. Accident on Hat Trick Drive.

5/4 at 9:29 a.m. Accident on Lunt and Middle roads.

5/4 at 11:12 a.m. Gas alarm on Pinehurst Lane.

5/4 at 4:57 p.m. Brush fire on Mast Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from April 28 to May 5.