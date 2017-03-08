Falmouth Police Beat: March 9

Arrests

2/25 at 11 a.m. Louisa B. Mead, 58, of Juniper East, Yarmouth, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. George Savidge on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

3/1 at 4:01 p.m. Eric M. Hopkins, 26, of Riverside Street, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jeff Smith on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

2/23 at 3:43 p.m. Michael A. Nadeau, 55, of Butler Court, Westbrook, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Alexander Beaton on a charge of operating unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

Fire calls

2/24 at 12:42 p.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.

2/24 at 6:53 p.m. Accident on Bayshore Drive.

2/25 at 4:27 p.m. Accident on Winn Road.

2/27 at 6:45 p.m. Gas alarm on Sherburne Lane.

2/27 at 8:37 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

2/28 at 10:29 a.m. Accident on Depot Road.

3/2 at 11:21 p.m. Fire on West Circle.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Feb. 24 to March 3.