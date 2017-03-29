Falmouth Police Beat: March 30

Arrests

3/17 at 4 p.m. Benita R. Eirby, 45, of Main Street, Auburn, was arrested on Depot Road by Sgt. Frank Soule on charges of violating conditions of release and failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth.

3/24 at 7:45 p.m. Joseph P. Manning, 29, of Ledgewood Drive, was arrested by Sgt. George Savidge on Ledgewood Drive on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 17-24.

Fire calls

3/17 at 1:47 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

3/18 at 3:33 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

3/18 at 4:17 p.m. Accident at Longwoods and Woods roads.

3/20 at 2:37 p.m. Accident at Gray and Hurricane roads.

3/20 at 5:22 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

3/21 at 6:03 a.m. Accident at Longwoods Road and Olde Blackwood Way.

3/22 at 7:23 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

3/22 at 3:23 p.m. Accident at Bayshore Drive and U.S. Route 1.

3/22 at 4:27 p.m. Fire on Gilsland Farm Road.

3/22 at 5:10 p.m. Lines down on Hillside Avenue.

3/23 at 7:57 a.m. Lines down on Winn Road.

3/23 at 10:01 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

3/23 at 10:08 a.m. Accident on Rebecca Way.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from March 17-24.