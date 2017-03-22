Falmouth Police Beat: March 23

Arrests

3/11 at 10:42 a.m. Alejandro A. Caal, 45, of Greenvale Drive, Tampa, Florida, was arrested on Muirfield Road by Detective Jeff Pardue on charges of theft by deception, forgery, organized retail theft and misuse of identification.

3/11 at 10:42 a.m. Adrian Teruel, 25, of Eagles Crossing Drive, Orlando, Florida, was arrested on Muirfield Road by Detective Jeff Pardue on charges of theft by deception, forgery, organized retail theft and misuse of identification.

3/11 at 11:03 a.m. Olga L. Valido, 50, of Rocky Road, Kissimmee, Florida, was arrested on Muirfield Road by Detective Jeff Pardue on charges of theft by deception, forgery, organized retail theft and misuse of identification.

3/16 at 11:02 p.m. Shane R. Bryant, 47, of Terison Drive, was arrested on Terison Drive by Officer Steve Crocker on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

3/17 at 4 p.m. Benita R. Eirby, of Main Street, Auburn, was arrested on Depot Road by Sgt. Frank Soule on charges of violating conditions of release and failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth.

Summonses

2/20 at 11:23 a.m. Eugene C. Wilcox, 46, of Peavey Avenue, Windham, was issued a summons on Woods Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

3/10 at 10:18 a.m. Zackery W. Roy, 27, of Woods Road, was issued a summons on Woodville Road by Officer Kathleen Oelschlegel on a charge of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs.

Fire calls

3/11 at 7:44 a.m. Fire call on Bucknam Road.

3/14 at 10:28 a.m. Accident at Middle and Longwoods roads.

3/14 at 2:37 p.m. Accident at Falmouth and Woodville roads.

3/15 at 6:23 a.m. Fire on Winding River Lane.

3/15 at 9:03 a.m. Accident at Allen Avenue Extension and Falmouth roads.

3/16 at 2:44 p.m. Accident at Middle Road and Ledgewood Drive.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from March 10-17.