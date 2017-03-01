Falmouth Police Beat: March 2

Arrests

2/21 at 2:34 a.m. Eliza M. Palow, 18, of Cornerbrook Circle, Windham, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of burglary.

2/21 at 2:34 a.m. Holly E. Spencer, 18, of Meyers Farm Road, Windham, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of burglary.

2/21 at 3 a.m. Desmond A. Leslie, 18, of Running Brook Road, Windham, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of burglary.

2/22 at 8:20 p.m. Sydney B. Doerfler, 31, of North Raymond Road, Raymond, was arrested on Marshall Drive by Sgt. Kevin Conger on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

2/13 at 1:40 p.m. Bruce W. Meyer, 53, of Gray Road, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Alan Twombley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

2/20 at 11:46 p.m. a 17-year-old female, of Elliott Drive, Windham was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Antonio Ridge of the Cumberland Police Department on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

2/20 at 11:46 p.m. a 16-year-old male, of Raymond Hill Road, Raymond, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

2/20 at 11:46 p.m. a 17-year-old male, of Timberhill Road, Windham was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

2/20 at 11:46 p.m. a 17-year-old male, of Hawkes Farm Road, Windham was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

2/20 at 11:46 p.m. a 17-year-old male, of Windham Center Road, Windham was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

2/20 at 11:46 p.m. a 17-year-old male, of Spiller Hill Road, Raymond was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

2/20 at 11:46 p.m. a 17-year-old male, of Kelli Lane, Windham was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

2/20 at 11:46 p.m. a 17-year-old male, of Kings Lane in Windham was summonsed at Blackstrap Road by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of illegal consumption of liquor by a minor.

2/20 at 11:46 p.m. a 16-year-old male of River Road, Windham was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of burglary.

Fire calls

2/17 at 9:10 a.m. Accident on Carmichael Avenue.

2/17 at 10:55 p.m. Accident at Gray and Leighton roads.

2/18 at 11:48 a.m. Accident on the Maine Turnpike.

2/19 at 12:43 p.m. Fire on U.S. Route 1.

2/19 at 5:45 p.m. Accident at Longwoods and Woods roads.

2/19 at 8:04 p.m. Fire at Carriage Road.

2/21 at 8:33 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm at Salty Dog Way.

2/21 at 10:44 a.m. Fire on Mountain Road.

2/21 at 11 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/21 at 4:58 p.m. Accident on the Maine Turnpike.

2/22 at 7:36 a.m. Structural fire on Foreside Road.

2/22 at 5:52 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

2/23 at 12:50 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/23 at 1:16 p.m. Accident on Northbrook Drive.

2/23 at 1:30 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from Feb. 17-24.