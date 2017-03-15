Falmouth Police Beat: March 16

Arrests

3/4 at 6:15 p.m. Camille Brassard, 73, no address listed, of Portland, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Steve Hamilton on a charge of criminal threatening.

3/4 at 10:56 p.m. Joshua A. Brown, 28, of Duck Pond Road, Westbrook, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/5 at 2:43 p.m. William J. Wilcox Jr., 21, of Leland Street, Portland, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/6 at 9:15 a.m. Eugene C. Wilcox, 46, of Peavey Avenue, Windham, was issued a summons on Woods Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

2/24 at 6:21 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Eric Road in Windham, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Jeffrey Smith on a charge of criminal trespass.

Fire calls

3/3 at 1:20 p.m. Fire call on Middle Road.

3/3 at 3:35 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

3/5 at 12:14 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

3/8 at 7:05 a.m. Accident on the Maine Turnpike.

3/9 at 11:56 a.m. Lines down, brush fire on Falmouth Road.

3/9 at 2:47 p.m. Gas alarm on Halls Hill Road.

3/9 at 6:17 p.m. Accident on Mast Road.

3/9 at 9:39 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls March 3-9.