Falmouth Police Beat: June 8

Arrests

5/28 at 1:55 a.m. Jennifer L. Brown, 43, of Jemada Way, Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Dennis Ryder on New Portland Road in Gorham, on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/30 at 9:12 p.m. Matthew E. Tosi, 31, of San Francisco, California, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Mike Brown on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/30 at 11:37 p.m. Lisa R. Burnett, 44, of Studio Drive, Windham, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/23 at 7:09 p.m. Shahin Ighani, 22, of Auburn Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

5/27 at 11:16 p.m. Derek J. Sanderson, 34, of Mosher Road, Gorham, was issued a summons on Main Street in Westbrook by Officer Robert Ryder on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/28 at 12:34 a.m. Monica L.D. Boucher, 19, of Harris Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on New Gorham Road in Westbrook by Officer Robert Ryder on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/28 at 8 a.m. a 17-year-old male, of Blake Road, Standish, was issued a summons on New Gorham Road in Westbrook by Officer Robert Ryder on charges of a illegal transportation of liquor by a minor and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/30 at 9:22 a.m. Tatiana N. Morrell, 20, of Baxter Woods Trail, Windham, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Alexander Beaton on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

5/26 at 3:27 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle at U.S. Route 1 and Johnson Road.

5/26 at 10:01 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Field and Winn roads.

5/27 at 1:36 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

5/27 at 2:52 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

5/27 at 3:37 p.m. Accident on Depot Road.

5/28 at 1:13 p.m. Accident on Longwoods Road.

5/30 at 2:22 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Bucknam Road.

5/30 at 2:45 p.m. Gas alarm on Congressional Drive.

5/30 at 4:50 p.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.

5/30 at 4:51 p.m. Gas alarm on South Ridge Road.

5/31 at 6:32 a.m. Accident at Breezy Hill Lane and Blackstrap Road.

5/31 at 3:29 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Brook and Leighton roads.

5/31 at 4:01 p.m. Accident at Mitchellwood Drive and Middle Road.

5/31 at 4:32 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/1 at 3 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/1 at 4:24 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/1 at 5:52 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Mountain Road.

6/1 at 6:17 p.m. Accident on Middle Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from May 26 to June 2.