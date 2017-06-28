Falmouth Police Beat: June 29

Arrests

6/18 at 12:55 a.m. Benjamin M. Ackerly, 29, of West Stoneham Road, Lovell, was arrested on Harrison Road in Naples by Officer Dennis Ryder on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/19 at 6:35 a.m. Vlad Palli, 19, of Old Farm Road, Yarmouth, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Steve Crocker on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/19 at 1:06 p.m. a 16-year-old male, of Cottage Road, Windham, was arrested on Gray Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of violating probation.

Summonses

6/15 at 12:30 p.m. Beverly J. Roberts, 44, of Front Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on charges of displaying fictitious inspection sticker and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/16 at 11:55 p.m. Karen M. Villanueva-Molina, 33, of Babbidge Road, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of operating without a license.

6/22 at 1:31 a.m. A 17-year-old male, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger for illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

6/22 at 11:04 p.m. Susadema Kossi Tande, 29, of Walker Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

6/16 at 9:47 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Winn Road.

6/16 at 12:55 p.m. Disabled vehicle at U.S. Route 1 and Brown Street.

6/16 at 2:56 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

6/16 at 4:18 p.m. Accident at Gray and Leighton roads.

6/16 at 11:55 p.m. Accident at Blackstrap and Mast roads.

6/16 at 11:57 p.m. Structural fire on Foreside Road.

6/17 at 2:10 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

6/17 at 12:58 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Bucknam Road.

6/18 at 1:02 p.m. Gas alarm on Mountain Road.

6/19 at 9:01 a.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

6/19 1t 10:02 a.m. Gas alarm on Spruce Lane.

6/19 at 4:59 p.m. Lines down on Gray Road.

6/19 at 5:47 p.m. Gas alarm on Bay Shore Drive.

6/19 at 10:13 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Foreside Road.

6/20 at 9:32 a.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

6/20 at 8:05 a.m. Gas alarm on Falmouth Road.

6/20 at 9:56 p.m. Brush fire on Amethyst Way.

6/21 at 5:42 p.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

6/22 at 12:10 p.m. Lines down on Ledge Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 25 calls from June 16-23.