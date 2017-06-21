Falmouth Police Beat: June 22

Arrests

6/10 at 7:30 p.m. Erin M. Lasalle, 32, of Oakwood Drive, Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Mathew Yeaton on Middle Road on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of a hypodermic apparatus and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

6/11 at 1:20 p.m. Michael L. Harbaugh, 30, of Glenwood Avenue, Portland, was arrested by Officer Mike Edes on Winn Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/13 at 9:22 a.m. Theodore E. Disbennett, 30, of Hennessey Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Jeff Smith on Babbidge Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from June 9-16.

Fire calls

6/9 at 10:49 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/10 at 3:02 p.m. Accident at Johnson and Middle roads.

6/10 at 7:14 p.m. Water issue on Woodville Road.

6/11 at 10:37 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Foreside Road.

6/11 at 3:19 p.m. Structural fire on Woodlands Drive.

6/11 at 7:18 p.m. Gas alarm on Northbrook Drive.

6/11 at 8:46 p.m. Accident at Blackstrap and Mast roads.

6/12 at 5:07 a.m. Gas alarm on Northbrook Drive.

6/12 at 10:22 a.m. Structural fire on U.S. Route 1.

6/12 at 12:46 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/12 at 2:42 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Depot Road.

6/12 at 3:58 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Lunt and Middle roads.

6/12 at 8:58 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

6/12 at 10:54 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

6/13 at 7:28 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Woodville Road.

6/13 at 9:11 a.m. Vehicle fire on Bucknam Road.

6/13 at 9:29 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

6/13 at 12:46 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/13 at 2 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

6/13 at 6:35 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Johnson Road.

6/14 at 6:24 a.m. Accident at Depot Road and Hat Trick Drive.

6/14 at 10:51 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/14 at 5:59 p.m. Gas alarm on Marion Way.

6/14 at 6:23 p.m. Fire on Gray Road.

6/15 at 4:37 p.m. Unpermitted, unattended burn on Parsonage Road.

6/15 at 6:09 p.m. Accident at Falmouth and Middle roads.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from June 9-16.