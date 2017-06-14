Falmouth Police Beat: June 15

Arrests

6/3 at 1:09 a.m. Benjamin A. Lockhart, 31, of Lawrence Avenue, Portland was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Alex Beaton on charges of operating under the influence, exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more and failing to stop for an officer.

6/4 at 5:37 p.m. David Galbraith, 52, of Oxford Woods Drive, was arrested on Oxford Woods Drive by Officer Mike Brown on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/7 at 9 a.m. Justin R. Prescott, 30, of Bramhall Street, Portland, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Dennis Ryder on charges of attaching false license plates, operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

6/4 at 12:40 a.m. Rachel A. McGonigle, 20, of Allen Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Falmouth Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

6/2 at 11:24 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Blackstrap and Mountain roads.

6/3 at 8:32 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/3 at 2:38 p.m. Accident at Blackstrap and Fox Run roads.

6/4 at 6:52 a.m. Accident on Leighton Road.

6/4 at 6:49 p.m. Gas alarm on Whipple Farm Lane.

6/4 at 7:52 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/5 at 9:29 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/5 at 12:49 p.m. Elevator alarm on U.S. Route 1.

6/5 at 1:43 p.m. Structural fire on Hurricane Road.

6/5 at 2:34 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

6/6 at 6:24 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn at Middle and Merrill roads.

6/7 at 7:54 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

6/7 at 4:45 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/8 at 8:37 p.m. Accident at Blackstrap and Stone Ridge roads.

6/8 at 10:27 p.m. Gas alarm on Colonial Village

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 34 calls June 2-8.