Falmouth Police Beat: June 1

Arrests

No arrests were reported from May 19-26.

Summonses

5/10 at 1:03 p.m. a 16-year-old female, of Falmouth, was issued a summons on Woodville Road by Officer Robert Susi on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

5/20 at 8:58 a.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Common Drive.

5/20 at 9:37 a.m. Accident at Mountain and Brook roads.

5/20 at 9:37 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

5/21 at 9:08 a.m. Brush fire on the Maine Turnpike.

5/21 at 2:31 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

5/21 at 3:06 p.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

5/22 at 10:06 a.m. Gas alarm on Whipple Farm Lane.

5/24 at 11:49 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

5/24 at 1:33 p.m. Hazardous materials response on Oakland Road.

5/24 at 3:06 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

5/24 at 5:19 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

5/25 at 9:51 a.m. Accident at Johnson Road and U.S. Route 1.

5/25 at 2:24 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

5/25 at 3 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Winn and Eureka roads.

5/25 at 3:35 p.m. Accident at Falmouth and Leighton roads.

5/25 at 5:51 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mountain Road.

5/25 at 9:08 p.m. Accident on the Maine Turnpike.

5/26 at 7:13 a.m. Lines down at Falmouth and Winn roads.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from May 19-26.