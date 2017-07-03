Falmouth Police Beat: July 6

Arrests

6/27 at 11:16 p.m. Michael S. Brackett, 30, of Poplar Ridge Road, was arrested on Gray Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

6/29 at 7:03 a.m. Jimmy D. Trotter, 37, of Lincoln Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Allen Avenue Extension by Officer Jeffrey Smith on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

No summonses were issued between June 23-30.

Fire calls

6/24 at 2:43 a.m. Assist to State Police.

6/25 at 1:56 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Bucknam Road.

6/25 9:06 a.m. Gas alarm on Maple Street.

6/25 at 9:39 a.m. Assist to Cumberland.

6/25 at 2:58 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Longwoods Road and Paddington Place.

6/25 at 4:14 p.m. Assist to Yarmouth with water rescue.

6/25 at 11:29 p.m. Assist to Portland.

6/26 at 5:13 a.m. Assist to State Police.

6/26 at 8:14 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Gray and Leighton roads.

6/26 at 6:30 p.m. Lines down on Gray Road.

6/26 at 10:16 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Hurricane Road.

6/27 at 1:53 p.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

6/27 at 2:51 p.m. Fire on U.S. Route 1.

6/27 at 10:57 p.m. Gas alarm on Marigold Lane.

6/28 at 11:28 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Gray Road and Laurence Way.

6/28 at 11:54 a.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

6/28 at 12:18 p.m. Gas alarm on Greta Way.

6/28 at 1:04 p.m. Elevator alarm on Northbrook Drive.

6/28 at 1:12 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

6/28 at 4:29 p.m. Fire on Veranda Street.

6/29 at 10:48 a.m. Assist to Cumberland.

6/29 at 11:02 a.m. Assist to New Gloucester.

6/29 at 2:49 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

6/29 at 4:20 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from June 23-30.