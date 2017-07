Falmouth Police Beat: July 27

Arrests

7/16 at 5:10 p.m. Robert Owens, 50, of Fox Run Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Kurt Fegan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/19 at 9:49 p.m. Frederick R. Pierce, 18, of Orchard Road, Cumberland, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/20 at 2:35 p.m. Kristina M. Wiley, 24, of Richville Road, Standish, was arrested on Mountain Road by Officer Mike Brown on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

7/13 at 5:13 p.m. Alex J. Hamling, 27, of Summit Terrace, was issued a summons on Brook Road by Officer Mathew Yeaton on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

7/14 at 2:16 p.m. Gas alarm on Stone Ridge Road.

7/15 at 8:02 p.m. Disabled vehicle on Interstate 295.

7/16 at 6:53 p.m. Gas alarm on Cleaves Farm Road.

7/16 at 7:05 p.m. Gas alarm on Juniper Lane.

7/17 at 9:24 a.m. Accident on Middle Road.

7/17 at 11:14 a.m. Elevator alarm on Bucknam Road.

7/18 at 8:08 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/18 at 11:43 a.m. Disabled vehicle on Allen Avenue Extension.

7/18 at 12:15 p.m. Disabled vehicle on Olde Blackwood Way.

7/19 at 10:44 a.m. Gas alarm on Field Road.

7/19 at 1:50 p.m. Structural fire on Middle Road.

7/19 at 4:50 p.m. Gas alarm on Fundy Road.

7/19 at 5:34 p.m. Structural fire on Summit Terrace.

7/19 at 5:51 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

7/19 at 6:40 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/19 at 8:57 p.m. Disabled vehicle on Woods Road.

7/19 at 9:14 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

7/20 at 8:12 a.m. Accident at Blackstrap and South Ridge roads.

7/20 at 6:02 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

7/21 at 5:39 a.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 38 calls from July 14-21.