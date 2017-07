Falmouth Police Beat: July 20

Arrests

7/10 at 4:39 p.m. Mark E. Doherty, 53, of Knight Street, was arrested on Knight Street by Officer Steve Crocker on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

7/3 at 6:11 p.m. Devon J. Pepin, 20, of Pipeline Road, Raymond, was issued a summons on Blackstrap Road by Officer Jeffrey Smith on a charge of operating without a license.

7/4 at 10:49 p.m. Howard Boa Boa Yee, 60, of Waites Landing Road, was issued a summons on Middle Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of assault.

Fire call

7/8 at 9:23 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

7/8 at 11:22 a.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

7/8 at 10:43 p.m. Disabled vehicle at Gray and Leighton roads.

7/9 at 11:08 a.m. Gas alarm on Inverness Road.

7/9 at 8:05 p.m. Disabled vehicle at Hadlock and Gray roads.

7/10 at 6:48 p.m. Accident on Hat Trick Drive.

7/10 at 10:54 p.m. Gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

7/11 at 7:36 a.m. Disabled vehicle at Gray and Leighton roads.

7/11 at 12:33 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/12 at 2:04 p.m. Structural fire on Leighton Road.

7/12 at 3 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

7/12 at 5:47 p.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.

7/12 at 7:46 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

7/13 at 10:55 a.m. Gas alarm on Cleaves Farm Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 25 calls July 7-14.