Falmouth Police Beat: July 13

Arrests

7/5 at 11:22 p.m. Charles E. Lane, 50, of Middle Road, was arrested on Middle Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

7/2 at 8:36 p.m. Sara N. Chamard, 19, of Christopher Lane, was issued a summons on Brook Road by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

7/2 at 8:36 p.m. Winslow N. Robinson, 20, of Foreside Road, was issued a summons on Brook Road by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor.

Fire calls

6/30 at 12:53 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

6/30 at 1:36 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

6/30 sy 6:35 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn on Foreside Road.

6/30 at 6:50 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

7/1 at 10:05 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

7/1 at 11:47 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

7/2 at 5:45 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle at Blackstrap and Hurricane roads.

7/2 at 7:35 p.m. Odor of smoke on Thornhurst Road.

7/2 at 8:27 p.m. Fire on Clearwater Drive.

7/3 at 1:10 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

7/3 at 1:34 a.m. Fire on U.S. Route 1.

7/3 at 9:15 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

7/3 at 3:09 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

7/3 at 4:16 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

7/3 at 7:10 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

7/4 at 10:33 p.m. Brush fire on Longwoods Road.

7/5 at 6:06 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

7/5 at 10:58 a.m. Structural fire on Blackstrap Road.

7/5 at 12:04 p.m. Elevator alarm on Woodville Road.

7/5 at 12:16 p.m. Accident on Insterstate 295.

7/5 at 1:42 p.m. Gas alarm on Brook Road.

7/5 at 3:23 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

7/6 at 8:31 a.m. Gas alarm on Collegiate Lane.

7/6 at 8:35 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

7/6 at 5:21 p.m. Gas alarm on Northbrook Drive.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from June 30 to July 7.