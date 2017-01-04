Falmouth Police Beat: Jan. 5

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Dec. 23-30.

Summonses

12/24 at 3:20 p.m. Tracy E. Villacci, 50, of Falmouth, was issued a summons by Sgt. George Savidge on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire

12/24 at 2:18 p.m. Accident on Leighton Road.

12/24 at 4:21 p.m. Accident at Blackstrap Road and Hunter Way.

12/25 at 4:11 p.m. Gas alarm on Barre Way.

12/26 at 12:32 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/26 at 11:01 p.m. Accident at Bucknam and Legion roads.

12/26 at 11:20 p.m. Accident at Blackstrap Road and Hunter Way.

12/28 at 4:35 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

12/29 at 9:41 a.m. Accident at Blackstrap and Brook roads.

12/30 at 1:05 a.m. Gas alarm on Avon Road.

12/30 at 1:21 a.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Common.

12/30 at 2:06 a.m. Fire call on Brook Road.

12/30 at 2:42 a.m. Lines down on Pride Farm Road.

12/30 at 2:50 a.m. Lines down on Ledgewood Drive.

12/30 at 3:11 a.m. Lines down on Foreside Road.

12/30 at 3:19 a.m. Lines down on Blackstrap Road.

12/30 at 3:29 a.m. Lines down on Pleasant Hill Road.

12/30 at 4:25 a.m. Fire call on Lunt Road.

12/30 at 4:46 a.m. Lines down on Middle Road.

12/30 at 5:12 a.m. Fire call on Lower Falls Road.

12/30 at 5:14 a.m. Fire call on Stapleford Drive.

12/30 at 5:31 a.m. Lines down at Hadlock Road

12/30 at 5:53 a.m. Lines down on Justamere Road.

12/30 at 6:19 a.m. Lines down on Hurricane Road.

12/30 at 6:46 a.m. Water problem on Middle Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from Dec. 23-30.