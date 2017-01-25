Falmouth Police Beat: Jan. 26

Arrests

1/13 at 6:07 p.m. Red S. Ayannagari, 35, of Clearwater Drive, was arrested at Falmouth Estates by Officer Jeff Smith on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

1/18 at 1:40 a.m. Nathan R. Meyer, 26, of Fair Circle, Topsham, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Dennis Ryder on charges of operating under the influence and possessing an open alcohol container.

1/18 at 4:25 p.m. Laurie A. Williams, 32, of Shaws Mill Road, Gorham, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Al Twombley on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/18 at 11:55 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Copps Way, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Mike Brown on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

1/13 at 11:11 p.m. Wendy P. Kulingoski, 54, of Osaka Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

1/16 at 11:56 p.m. Kevin P. Sandes, 41, of Cumberland Avenue in Portland, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

1/13 at 8:03 a.m. Accident on Ledgewood Drive.

1/13 at 4:10 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

1/13 at 6:52 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/14 at 11:52 a.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.

1/15 at 12:07 a.m. Accident on Gray Road.

1/15 at 11:06 p.m. Gasoline spill on Blackstrap Road.

1/16 at 3:30 p.m. Structural fire on Oasis Landing.

1/18 at 10:39 a.m. Accident at Longwoods Road and Sherman Drive.

1/18 at 3:43 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

1/19 at 11:07 a.m. Accident at Gray and Mountain roads.

1/19 at 11:21 a.m. Accident at Gray and Leighton roads.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from Jan. 13-20.