Falmouth Police Beat: Jan. 19

Arrests

1/7 at 3:35 a.m. Michael J. Skolnick, 23, of Foreside Road, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Dennis Ryder on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/7 at 12:51 p.m. Andrew D. Lux, 24, no address listed, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Alex Beaton on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/8 at 8 p.m. Bruce A. Hibbard, 22, of Gray Road, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Jeff Smith on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

1/9 at 9:30 a.m. Somayeh Kargar, 31, of Grant Street, Portland, was arrested on Winn Road by Officer Alex Beaton on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were issued from Jan. 6-13.

Fire calls

1/6 at 2:43 p.m. Accident at Woodville and Woods roads.

1/6 at 2:51 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/6 at 10:37 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

1/7 at 11:47 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/8 at 11:33 a.m. Unpermitted, unattended burn on Field Road.

1/8 at 1:49 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Applegate Lane.

1/8 at 6:31 p.m. Accident at Mountain and Gray roads.

1/10 at 6:48 a.m. Fire call on Interstate 295.

1/10 at 8:28 a.m. Accident at Legion and Depot roads.

1/10 at 9 a.m. Gas alarm on Kelley Road.

1/10 at 1:43 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

1/10 at 8:20 p.m. Accident at Arbor and Longwoods roads.

1/10 at 9:44 p.m. Accident on Mountain Road.

1/11 at 8 a.m. Lines down on Winn Road.

1/11 at 3:32 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/11 at 5:28 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

1/11 at 6:17 p.m. Water issues on Woodville Road.

1/11 at 7:07 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

1/12 at 1:43 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Falmouth Road

1/12 at 4:46 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

1/13 at 5:55 a.m. Accident at Longwoods Road and Aube Woods Way.

1/13 at 6:57 a.m. Accident at Longwoods and Woods roads.

1/13 at 7 a.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike spur.

1/13 at 7:05 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

1/13 at 7:22 a.m. Accident on Leighton Road.

1/13 at 7:34 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap and Brook roads.

1/13 at 7:35 a.m. Accident on Gray Road

1/13 at 7:41 a.m. Accident on Field Road

1/13 at 7:44 a.m. Accident on Leighton Road

1/13 at 7:49 a.m. Accident on Ledgewood Drive

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 16 calls from Jan. 6-13.