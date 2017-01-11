Falmouth Police Beat: Jan. 12

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Dec. 30, 2016, to Jan. 6.

Summonses

12/25 at 1:50 a.m. Emmanuel Cardenas, 26, of Patricia Avenue, Raymond, was issued a summons by Officer Kurt Fegan on Middle Road on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/27 at 9:38 p.m. Ann Theriault, 19, of Forest Road, Cromwell, Connecticut, was issued a summons by Officer Steven Crocker on U.S. Route 1 on charges of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor and sale or use of drug paraphernalia.

12/27 at 9:38 p.m. Jessica Burton, 19, of Rebecca Way, was issued a summons by Officer Steven Crocker on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of sale or use of drug paraphernalia.

12/27 at 9:38 p.m. Allyson J. Hickey, 18, of Ladyslipper Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Steven Crocker on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of sale or use of drug paraphernalia.

Fire calls

12/30 at 8:25 a.m. Fire alarm on Innkeepers Lane.

12/30 at 8:35 a.m. Lines down on Woodville Road.

12/30 at 8:53 a.m. Lines down on U.S. Route 1.

12/30 at 8:54 a.m. Fire alarm on Carroll Street.

12/30 at 9:04 a.m. Fire alarm on Susan Lane.

12/30 at 9:40 a.m. Fire alarm on Fox Run Road.

12/30 at 9:44 a.m. Lines down on Blackstrap Road.

12/30 at 10:22 a.m. Lines down on Winters Way.

12/30 at 10:54 a.m. Fire alarm on Anderson Drive.

12/30 at 10:56 a.m. Lines down on Maccabe Road.

12/30 at 12:11 p.m. Lines down on Foreside Road.

12/30 at 1:02 p.m. Fire alarm on Blackstrap Road.

12/30 at 1:07 p.m. Lines down on Gray Road.

12/30 at 1:30 p.m. Gas alarm on Salty Dog Way.

12/30 at 1:30 p.m. Fire alarm on Carroll Street.

12/30 at 1:54 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

12/30 at 1:58 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

12/30 at 2:38 p.m. Lines down at corner of Falmouth and Winn roads.

12/30 at 5:40 p.m. Fire alarm on Upland Road.

12/30 at 5:47 p.m. Fire alarm on Woodville Road.

12/31 at 7:08 a.m. Lines down on Heather Lane.

12/31 at 7:49 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Blueberry Lane.

1/1 at 4:41 a.m. Structural fire on Bowdoin Drive.

1/2 at 8:29 a.m. Elevator alarm on Homestead Lane.

1/2 at 10 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

1/2 at 7:21 p.m. Gas alarm on Madigans Way.

1/3 at 10:56 a.m. Lines down on Grist Mill Drive.

1/3 at 12:34 p.m. Lines down on Babbidge Road.

1/3 at 4:20 p.m. Gas alarm on Madigans Way.

1/4 at 4:12 a.m. Lines down on North Road.

1/4 at 5:48 a.m. Accident at Blackstrap Road and Hunter Way.

1/4 at 8:32 p.m. Accident at Maccabe and Middle roads.

1/4 at 5:13 p.m. Gas alarm at Winsome Lea Road.

1/5 at 9:57 a.m. Lines down at Foreside Road.

1/5 at 3:07 p.m. Accident at U.S Route 1 and Bucknam Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 30 calls from Dec. 30, 2016, to Jan. 6.