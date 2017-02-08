Falmouth Police Beat: Feb. 9

Arrests

1/28 at 2:25 p.m. Margaret C. Barry-Ploss, 56, of Goldenrod Lane, was arrested on Goldenrod Lane by Detective Jeff Pardue on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/3 at 10:49 p.m. Bryan Winslow, 29, of Deana Street, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Mike Brown on a charge of driving under the influence.

Summonses

1/26 at 10:53 a.m. Louisa Mead, 58, of Juniper East, Yarmouth, was issued summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Alan Twombley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

1/28 at 10:53 p.m. Joseph A. Fortin, 21, of Gray Road in Gorham, was issued summons on Gray Road by Officer Steven Townsend on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and failing to report an accident.

Fire calls

1/27 at 10:30 a.m. Elevator alarm on Woodville Road.

1/27 at 4:25 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Middle Road.

1/28 at 1:27 p.m. Structure fire on Middle Road.

1/28 at 2:04 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

1/28 at 5:26 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

1/28 at 10:53 p.m. Accident on Hardy Road.

1/30 at 4:39 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Johnson Road.

1/31 at 7:26 a.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

1/31 at 11:35 a.m. Gas alarm on Blackstrap Road.

1/31 at 5:20 p.m. Accident on Richway Road.

2/1 at 5:44 p.m. Accident on Mountain Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3.