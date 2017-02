Falmouth Police Beat: Feb. 23

Arrests

2/16 at 9:21 p.m. Louisa Mead, 58, of Juniper East, Yarmouth, was arrested by Officer Jeff Smith on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of theft of services.

Summonses

No criminal summons were reported from Feb. 10-17.

Fire calls

2/10 at 8:06 a.m. Accident at Blackstrap and Hamlin roads.

2/10 at 8:27 a.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

2/10 at 2:38 a.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

2/10 at 2:59 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

2/10 at 3:09 p.m. Accident on Winn Road.

2/10 at 5:20 p.m. Accident on White Rock Drive.

2/10 at 8:11 p.m. Gas alarm on Old Powerhouse Road.

2/10 at 9:42 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Pride Farm Road.

2/10 at 11:59 p.m. Structural fire on Stagecoach Road.

2/11 at 7:10 a.m. Accident on the Maine Turnpike.

2/11 at 9:44 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/11 at 10:32 a.m. Accident on the Maine Turnpike.

2/12 at 12:29 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/12 at 5:11 p.m. Accident on Northbrook Drive.

2/13 at 4:41 a.m. Vehicle fire on Thistle Lane.

2/13 at 7:24 a.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

2/14 at 11:56 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/14 at 12:05 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/14 at 1:47 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Providence Avenue.

2/14 at 5:19 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Clearwater Drive.

2/15 at 9:19 a.m. Gas alarm on Lunt Road.

2/15 at 2:30 p.m. Fire investigation at Blackstrap and Brook roads.

2/16 at 12:05 a.m. Accident at Blackstrap and Mountain roads.

2/16 at 7:07 a.m. Accident on Lunt Road.

2/16 at 6:03 p.m. Accident at Depot Road and Hat Trick Drive.

2/16 at 11:32 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

2/17 at 5:02 a.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

2/17 at 6:43 a.m. Gas alarm on Wisteria Circle.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from Feb. 10-17.