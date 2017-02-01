Falmouth Police Beat: Feb. 2

No arrests were reported from Jan. 20-27.
No criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 20-27.
1/20 at 3:20 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Depot Road.
1/21 at 2:51 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
1/24 at 9:39 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.
1/24 at 7:09 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Falmouth Ridges Drive.
1/26 at 5:26 p.m. Accident on Babbidge Road.
1/26 at 6:24 p.m. Accident on Partridge Lane.
1/26 at 8:20 p.m. Accident at Nicholis Way and Gray Road.
1/26 at 8:39 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Waites Landing Road.
1/27 at 3:11 a.m. Gas alarm on Gray Road.
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Jan. 20-27.
0 comments