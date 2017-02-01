Falmouth Police Beat: Feb. 2

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 20-27.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 20-27.

Fire calls

1/20 at 3:20 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Depot Road.

1/21 at 2:51 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

1/24 at 9:39 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

1/24 at 7:09 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Falmouth Ridges Drive.

1/26 at 5:26 p.m. Accident on Babbidge Road.

1/26 at 6:24 p.m. Accident on Partridge Lane.

1/26 at 8:20 p.m. Accident at Nicholis Way and Gray Road.

1/26 at 8:39 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Waites Landing Road.

1/27 at 3:11 a.m. Gas alarm on Gray Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Jan. 20-27.