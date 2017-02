Falmouth Police Beat: Feb. 16

Arrests

2/3 at 10:49 p.m. Bryan P. Winslow, 29, of Deana Street in Portland was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Mike Brown on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summons were reported from Feb. 3-10.

Fire calls

2/3 at 8:16 a.m. Structural fire on U.S. Route 1.

2/3 at 12:01 p.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

2/7 at 8:01 a.m. Accident on Mountain Road.

2/7 at 9:09 a.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

2/7 at 12:36 p.m. Elevator alarm on Woodville Road.

2/7 at 2:43 p.m. Accident on Skillin Road.

2/8 at 10:07 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/8 at 3:15 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

2/8 at 3:38 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

2/9 at 8:14 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Homestead Lane.

2/9 at 8:36 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/9 at 12:55 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Homestead Lane.

2/9 at 4:20 p.m. Lines down on Babbidge Road.

2/10 at 7:15 a.m. Accident at Lunt and Falmouth roads.

2/10 at 7:41 a.m. Accident on Northbrook Drive.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 18 calls from Feb. 3-10.