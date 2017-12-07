Falmouth Police Beat: Dec. 7

Arrests

11/26 at 12:41 a.m. Richard B. Kearsley, 26, of Cottage Road, Gray, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Jeff Smith on charges of operating under the influence, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and speeding 30 plus miles over the speed limit.

11/29 at 4:10 p.m. Daniel M. Boutilier, 33, of Middle Road, was arrested on Middle Road by Officer Dennis Ryder on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

11/13 at 9:09 a.m. Erik N. Lehouillier, 20, of New Settlement Road, Hiram, was issued a summons on Woodville Road by Sgt. Frank Soule on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

11/15 at 2:52 p.m. Dustin Leo Daly, 28, of Blackstrap Road, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Detective Wayne Geyer on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/16 at 9:34 a.m. Ashley E. Demuth, 30, of Main Street, Poland, was issued a summons on Winn Road by Officer Robert Ryder on charges of speeding and operating while license is suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

11/24 at 10:31 a.m. Structural fire on Falmouth Road.

11/24 at 11:38 a.m. Gas alarm on Lunt Road.

11/24 at 4:54 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route. 1.

11/25 at 1:47 a.m. Assist State Police.

11/25 at 3:58 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

11/25 at 11:07 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Heron Point Road.

11/26 at 1:48 a.m. Shots fired on Mast Road.

11/26 at 1:09 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/26 at 8:18 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Lunt Road.

11/28 at 6:20 a.m. Smell of smoke on Woodlands Drive.

11/28 at 2:07 p.m. Assist Portland.

11/28 at 5:19 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

11/29 at 7:55 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

11/29 at 9:31 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/29 at 9:48 a.m. Elevator alarm on U.S. Route 1.

11/30 at 6:03 p.m. Accident on Middle Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1.