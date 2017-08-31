Falmouth Police Beat: Aug. 31

Arrests

8/20 at 10:57 a.m. Charles O’Connell, 46, of Elm Street, Biddeford, was arrested on Falmouth Road by Detective Jeff Pardue on an outstanding warrant.

8/21 at 4:34 p.m. George B. Sotiropoulos, 39, of Salty Dog Way, was arrested on Salty Dog Way by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of aggravated assault.

8/25 at 10:25 p.m. William J. Porensky, 38, of Danforth Street, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steve Townsend on a charge of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug.

Summonses

8/15 at 10:26 a.m. Robert A. Quatrano, 52, of Middle Road, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of operating after license suspension.

8/19 at 11:52 a.m. Marcus Patrick Foley, 22, of Mitchelwood Drive, was issued a summons on Maccabe Road by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of operating without a license.

8/20 at 10:39 a.m. Wesley A. Fournell, 40, of Hubert Street, Biddeford, was issued a summons on Falmouth Road by Detective Jeff Pardue on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/20 at 3:08 p.m. Jon S. Rogers, 62, of Patricias Way, was summonsed on Driftwood Lane by Detective Jeff Pardue on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/21 at 10:58 a.m. Kathleen B. Baker, 57, of Edwards Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Alex Beaton on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

8/24 at 7:57 p.m. William J. Porensky, 38, of Danforth Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Pride Farm Road by Officer Steven Townsend on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8/24 at 10:14 p.m. William J. Porensky, 38, of Danforth Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Steven Townsend on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

8/19 at 12:11 a.m. Assist state police.

8/19 at 1:31 p.m. Gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/19 at 2:40 p.m. Harbor patrol assistance on Long Island.

8/20 at 7:24 p.m. Assist Portland.

8/20 at 10:01 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

8/21 at 5:10 a.m. Gas alarm on Clearwater Drive.

8/21 at 6:34 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/21 at 11:28 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/22 at 1:21 a.m. Gas alarm on Woodville Road.

8/22 at 12:07 p.m. Gas spill at U.S. Route 1 and Depot Road.

8/22 at 1:47 p.m. Fire alarm on Clearwater Drive.

8/22 at 9:20 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

8/22 at 11:23 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/23 at 2:24 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/23 at 8:33 a.m. Gas alarm on Lunt Road.

8/23 at 8:42 a.m. Gas alarm on Oakmont Drive.

8/23 at 12:12 p.m. Elevator alarm on Fundy Road.

8/23 at 4:32 p.m. Accident at Lunt and Farm Gate roads.

8/24 at 3:09 a.m. Gas alarm on Colonial Village.

8/24 at 5:49 a.m. Assist state police.

8/24 at 10:06 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/24 at 4:26 p.m. Lines down on Foreside Road.

8/25 at 12:00 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 26 calls Aug. 19-25.