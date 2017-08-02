Falmouth Police Beat: Aug. 3

Arrests

7/21 at 10:26 p.m. Joshua Serber, 40, of Brook Road, was arrested on Brook Road by Officer Jeffrey Smith on a charge of obstructing the report of a crime.

7/23 at 8:59 a.m. Isabelle A. Dimillo, 19, of Delaware Court, Portland, was arrested on Blackstrap Road by Officer Stephen Hamilton on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from July 21-28.

Fire calls

7/21 at 9:30 a.m. Alarm call on Gray Road.

7/21 at 3:27 p.m. Alarm call at Leighton and Falmouth roads.

7/21 at 10:42 p.m. Alarm call on Blueberry Lane.

7/22 at 12:58 a.m. Accident at Gray Road and Lawrence Way.

7/26 at 1:17 p.m. Alarm call on Lunt Road.

7/27 at 10 a.m. Outdoor investigation on Middle Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 21 calls from July 21-28.