Falmouth Police Beat: Aug. 24

Arrests

8/11 at 3:40 p.m. David Steven King, 53, of Weeks Road, Richmond, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. George Savidge on an outstanding warrant.

8/14 at 3:35 p.m. Andrew Dylan Seely, 24, of Foreside Common Drive, was arrested on Foreside Common Drive by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/15 at 1:29 a.m. Ricki E. Riendeau, 24, of Middlesex Road, Topsham, was arrested on Falmouth Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on charges of operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

8/15 at 5:19 p.m. William J. Porensky, 38, of Danforth Street, Portland, was arrested on Falmouth Road by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/10 at 4:16 p.m. Mark E. Doherty, 53, of Knight Street, was issued a summons on Knight Street by Officer Steven Crocker on charges of violating a protective order and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

8/7 at 11:47 p.m. A 17-year-old male of Orchard Road, Cumberland, was issued a summons on Deer Run Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

8/7 at 11:47 p.m. A 17-year-old female of Deer Run Road was issued a summons on Deer Run Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor.

8/7 at 11:47 p.m. A 17-year-old female of Lunt Road was issued a summons on Deer Run Road by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

8/7 at 11:47 p.m. A 16-year-old female of Blackstrap Road was issued a summons on Deer Run Road by Officer Steven Crocker on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

8/11 at 11:22 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/11 at 12:12 p.m. Assist Portland.

8/11 at 3:40 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

8/11 at 5:01 p.m. Harbor Patrol assist Yarmouth.

8/12 at 11:35 a.m. Gas alarm on Surrey Lane.

8/12 at 12:08 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

8/12 at 8:50 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Gray Road.

8/12 at 9:39 p.m. Structural fire on Phillips Road.

8/13 at 6:49 a.m. Assist Long Island.

8/13 at 9:16 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Mountain Road.

8/13 at 8:25 p.m. Brush fire on Waterview Way.

8/14 at 6:09 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/14 at 10:48 a.m. Accident at Middle and Johnson roads.

8/14 at 10:50 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/14 at 11:37 a.m. Accident at Middle and Longwoods roads.

8/14 at 4:28 p.m. Odor of fire on Johnson Road.

8/14 at 8:13 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/15 at 9:06 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Lunt Road.

8/15 at 4:21 p.m. Assist Portland.

8/15 at 6:14 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

8/15 at 6:57 p.m. Accident on Town Landing Road.

8/17 at 8:41 a.m. Assist Windham.

8/17 at 10:27 a.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

8/17 at 1:17 p.m. Fire at U.S. Route 1 and Hammond Road.

8/17 at 2:58 p.m. Accident on Middle Road.

8/17 at 11:15 p.m. Assist State Police.

8/18 at 1:23 a.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

8/18 at 7:25 a.m. Lines down on Blackstrap Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 20 calls Aug. 11-18.