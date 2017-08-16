Falmouth Police Beat: Aug. 17

Arrests

8/5 at 3:41 p.m. Evan T. Stoddard, 20, of Varney Mill Road, Windham, was arrested on Depot Road by Officer Alex Beaton on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

8/5 at 11:22 p.m. Mark J. Moberg, 56, of Danforth Street, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jeff Smith on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/6 at 11:51 a.m. Theodore E. Disbennett, 30, of Hennessey Road, West Bath was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Alex Beaton on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of operating without a license and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/7 at 6:39 a.m. Justin M. Hamilton, 35, of Leighton Road, was arrested on Leighton Road by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/7 at 11:30 p.m. William J. Porensky, 38, of Sprucewood Lane, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Matthew Yeaton on charges of possession of hypodermic apparatus, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

7/12 at 5:07 p.m. Carrie M. Hansen, 18, of Primrose Lane, Gorham, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Detective Wayne Geyer on a charge of theft by deception.

8/4/2017 at 12:31 p.m. John Forbis, 49, of Depot Street, Buxton, was issued a summons by Officer Al Twombley on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of representing another’s license or ID as his own.

8/6 at 9:48 a.m. Theodore E. Disbennett, 30, of Hennessey Road, West Bath, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Alex Beaton on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

8/4 at 2:32 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/4 at 3:38 p.m. Fire alarm on Gilsland Farm Road.

8/4 at 6 p.m. Gas alarm on Hammond Drive.

8/4 at 7:35 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

8/6 at 5:47 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Partridge Lane.

8/6 at 3:04 p.m. Gasoline spill on U.S. Route 1.

8/7 at 12:34 a.m. Disabled vehicle on Interstate 295.

8/7 at 7:34 a.m. Gas alarm on Waterview Way.

8/7 at 11:19 a.m. Gas alarm on Northbrook Drive.

8/7 at 3:34 p.m. Accident at Depot Road and Squidere Lane.

8/8 at 8:29 a.m. Disabled vehicle on Longwoods Road.

8/8 at 8:49 a.m. Chimney fire on Blackstrap Road.

8/8 at 9:49 p.m. Gas alarm on Marigold Lane.

8/9 at 3:06 p.m. Accident on Middle Road.

8/9 at 3:19 p.m. Accident on Allen Avenue Extension.

8/9 at 5:26 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

8/10 at 1:22 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/10 at 1:28 p.m. Brush fire on U.S. Route 1.

8/10 at 4:13 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

8/10 at 7:21 p.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 23 calls Aug. 4-10.