Falmouth Police Beat: Aug. 10

Arrests

7/30 at 11:50 a.m. Michael P. Luca, 42, of Monroe Avenue, Westbrook, was arrested on Middle Road by Detective Jeff Pardue on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/30 at 9:29 p.m. Chad M. Leasure, 19, of Brighton Avenue, Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Kurt Fegan on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

8/1 at 2:48 p.m. Andrew D. Seely, 24, of Foreside Common Drive, was arrested by Officer Mike Brown on Foreside Common Drive on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from July 28 to Aug. 4.

Fire calls

7/28 at 12:44 p.m. Fire at U.S. Route 1 and Gilsland Farm Road.

7/28 at 4:23 p.m. Brush fire at Mountain Road and Hillside Avenue.

7/28 at 6:46 p.m. Accident on Hillside Avenue.

7/28 at 7:45 p.m. Brush fire on Driftwood Lane.

7/29 at 8:49 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Woods Road.

7/29 at 7:31 p.m. Brush fire on Hillside Avenue.

7/29 at 9:04 p.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn on Underwood Road.

7/29 at 9:51 p.m. Accident on Woods Road.

7/30 at 2:15 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

7/30 at 8:55 a.m. Gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

7/30 at 4:36 p.m. Accident at Gray and Falmouth roads.

7/30 at 8:02 p.m. Gas alarm on U.S. Route 1.

7/31 at 8:48 a.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

7/31 at 2:12 p.m. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.

7/31 at 6:21 p.m. Disabled vehicle at Falmouth and Gray roads.

8/1 at 7:26 a.m. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.

8/1 at 2:11 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

8/1 at 3:30 p.m. Disabled vehicle at Middle and Falmouth roads.

8/1 at 5:09 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/1 at 5:22 p.m. Disabled vehicle at U.S. Route 1 and Brown Street.

8/2 at 8:54 a.m. Lines down on Town Landing Road.

8/2 at 1:08 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

8/2 at 1:47 p.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

8/2 at 5:36 p.m. Disabled vehicle on Foreside Road.

8/2 at 7:13 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

8/3 at 1:48 a.m. Accident at Winn and Muirfield roads.

8/3 at 5:59 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

8/3 at 3:15 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/3 at 4:48 p.m. Accident at Middle Road and Mitchelwood Drive.

8/3 at 10:38 p.m. Gas alarm on Baysite Lane.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from July 28 to Aug. 4.