Falmouth Police Beat: April 6

Arrests

3/28 at 10:09 p.m. Ashley H. Cook, 32, of Foreside Road, was arrested on Foreside Road by Officer Alex Beaton on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from March 24-31.

Fire calls

3/24 at 2:57 p.m. Vehicle fire on Gray Road.

3/24 at 3:19 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

3/25 at 1:05 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

3/25 at 6:26 p.m. Structural fire on Mast Road.

3/26 at 12:57 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

3/26 at 6:16 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

3/27 at 12:34 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Blackstrap Road.

3/28 at 10:49 p.m. Gas alarm on Ledgewood Road.

3/28 at 11:35 p.m. Accident at Olde Blackwood Way and Longwoods Road.

3/29 at 11:44 a.m. Gas alarm on Gray Road.

3/30 at 7:57 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

3/30 at 12:49 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 19 calls from March 24-31.