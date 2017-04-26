Falmouth Police Beat: April 27

Arrests

4/15 at 2:52 a.m. Whitney L. Jalbert, 25, of Jenkins Road, Saco, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Robert Ryder on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/20 at 3:07 p.m. Jeffrey Wormell, 37, of Roberts Street, Portland, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Steven Townsend on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/21 at 12:18 a.m. Michael W. Norweg, 40, of Hennesey Road, Portland, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Steve Crocker on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from April 14-21.

Fire calls

4/14 at 8:25 a.m. Structural fire on U.S. Route 1.

4/14 at 10:17 a.m. Gas alarm on East Ramsdell Road.

4/14 at 7:47 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Payson Road.

4/16 at 10:05 p.m. Accident at Gray and Mountain roads.

4/17 at 12:02 p.m. Accident at Brook and Blackstrap roads.

4/18 at 11 a.m. Gas alarm on Macworth Island.

4/18 at 8:22 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

4/19 at 10:08 a.m. Structural fire on Middle Road.

4/19 at 4:02 p.m. Gas alarm on Fox Run Road.

4/19 at 4:20 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

4/19 at 5:31 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Clearwater Drive.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from April 14-21.