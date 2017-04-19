Falmouth Police Beat: April 20

Arrests

4/13 at 12:10 p.m. Vlad Palli, 19, of Old Farm Road, Yarmouth, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Kevin Conger on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

4/7 at 11:52 a.m. Annabella Adams Goodwin, 18, of New Gloucester Road, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

4/7 at 4:55 p.m. Fire at Lunt and Middle roads.

4/8 at 12:26 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

4/8 at 6:39 p.m. Fire on Bucknam Road.

4/8 at 6:52 p.m. Gas alarm on Schoolhouse Drive.

4/8 at 11:17 p.m. Accident at Mountain and Gray roads.

4/9 at 11:13 a.m. Accident on Hurricane Road.

4/9 at 11:27 a.m. Lines down on Woods Road.

4/9 at 5:06 p.m. Gas alarm on Indian Way.

4/10 at 4:13 p.m. Accident on Leighton Road.

4/10 at 6:32 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Depot Road.

4/10 7:08 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

4/10 at 7:52 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and Gilsland Farm Road.

4/11 at 2:22 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

4/11 at 3:40 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

4/11 at 4:34 p.m. Gas alarm on Foreside Road.

4/11 at 5:05 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

4/12 at 7 a.m. Accident on the Maine Turnpike.

4/12 at 1:02 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

4/12 at 3:58 p.m. Accident on Bucknam Road.

4/13 at 1:36 p.m. Accident on Pride Farm Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from April 7-14.