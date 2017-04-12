Falmouth Police Beat: April 13

Arrests

4/3 at 9:09 p.m. Dana C. Sherman, 50, of Federal Street, Brunswick, was arrested on Longwoods Road by Officer Alex Beaton on charges of disorderly conduct and making a false public alarm or report.

4/8 at 2 a.m. Deborah E. Lee, 53, of Harpswell Road, Brunswick, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Dennis Ryder on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/8 at 11:14 p.m. Felix R. Hagenimana, 36, of Sherman Street, Portland, was arrested on Gray Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

4/2 at 1:55 p.m. Kevin G. Cloutier, 50, of Cloutier Lane, Windham, was issued a summons on Mast Road by Sgt. Kevin Conger on a charge of displaying a fictitious inspection sticker.

Fire calls

3/31 at 3:04 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

3/31 at 7:10 p.m. Accident at Middle and Lunt roads.

3/31 at 8:59 p.m. Accident at Blackstrap and Fox Run roads.

3/31 at 11:41 p.m. Fire on Depot Road.

4/1 at 12:02 a.m. Accident at Longwoods and Arbor roads.

4/1 at 3:51 p.m. Accident on Mountain Road.

4/1 at 5:02 p.m. Accident at Blackstrap and Mountain roads.

4/1 at 12:12 p.m. Accident on Blueberry Lane.

4/2 at 12:45 p.m. Accident on Maine Turnpike.

4/3 at 10:12 a.m. Accident on Bella’s Way

4/3 at 8:48 p.m. Accident at Longwoods and Woods roads.

4/4 at 11:29 a.m. Fire on Marion Way.

4/4 at 11:52 a.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

4/4 at 4:37 p.m. Accident at Falmouth Road and Eustis Farm Way.

4/5 at 11:04 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

4/5 at 6:55 p.m. Fire on Applegate Lane.

4/6 at 8:18 a.m. Fire on Woods Road.

4/7 at 4:12 a.m. Fire on Twin Ponds Drive.

4/7 at 2:39 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

4/7 at 4:52 p.m. Accident at Lunt and Middle roads.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from March 31 to April 7.