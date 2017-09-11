Falmouth police arrest suspect in home burglaries

FALMOUTH — Police arrested an Augusta man in connection with a string of six home burglaries in the Brook and Blackstrap roads neighborhood in July.

Lt. John Kilbride, of the Falmouth Police Department, said Joshua Amaral, 33, became a person of interest following an analysis of forensic evidence found at one of the crime scenes.

Amaral has was already being held at the Cumberland County Jail for allegedly violating the conditions of his probation when police connected him to the burglaries in Falmouth.

Kilbride said authorities believe there were others involved in the break-ins, adding, “We are comfortable in saying we have people of interest in our crosshairs.”

Amaral will be arraigned next week on two felony charges: burglary, which is a Class B offense, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, which is a Class C crime. Police are also charging Amaral with misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Amaral