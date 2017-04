FALMOUTH — The town will host a public forum on plans for Route 1 North at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Lunt Auditorium.

The committee charged with developing a vision and master plan for this section of U.S. Route 1 is seeking public input on its draft recommendations. Contact Melissa Tryon at 699-5335 or mtryon@falmouthme.org for more information.