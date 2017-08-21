Falmouth search selects Massachusetts educator for high school principal

FALMOUTH — The School Board will vote Monday to appoint Peter Badalament principal at Falmouth High School.

Badalament was one of three finalists for the post announced by the School Department last week and the unanimous choice of the search team, according to Superintendent of Schools Geoff Bruno.

In an email Monday morning, Bruno said Badalament, who has spent most of his educational career in Massachusetts, would start immediately.

The School Board meets at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Falmouth Elementary School.

In a notice sent to parents Monday, Bruno said Badalament “is very excited to join our team and community.”

“Peter is already starting to meet everyone, and will be assuming his position immediately as we prepare for students returning in a couple of weeks,” Bruno said.

He also thanked the “outstanding search team,” and said more than 80 people were involved in the selection process.

The School Department began its search for a new high school principal in late July, after Gregg Palmer resigned to become principal at Deering High School in Portland.

The department received 15 applications and Bruno said the three finalists, which also included David Creech, the principal at Scarborough High School, were chosen because they all had “outstanding first-round interviews (and) intriguing educational experiences.”

He said all of the finalists also exhibited “a student-centered and collaborative approach to leadership and (received) outstanding reviews from supervisors and colleagues.”

Badalament most recently served as principal at Concord-Carlisle High School and has also been the principal of Bellingham and Hanover high schools, all in Massachusetts.

He has also taught high school social studies, English and government. He holds a master’s degree in education from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University.

Kate Irish Collins can be reached at 710-2336 or kcollins@theforecaster.net. Follow Kate on Twitter: @KirishCollins.

Badalament