Falmouth parish receives grant for special needs ministry

FALMOUTH — Holy Eucharist Parish received a $2,250 grant from Catholic Charities Maine to create a ministry program to serve people with special needs.

The Matthew 25 grant was announced at a special mass on June 17 that was led by Bishop Robert Deeley at Holy Martyrs Church. The other churches in the parish are Sacred Heart in Yarmouth, St. Jude in Freeport and St. Gregory in Gray.

While the new ministry is still in the formation stages, the parish envisions three areas of emphasis: raising awareness of the needs of children and adults with disabilities, integrating people with special needs into the life of the parish and providing faith formation opportunities and resources for those with special needs.