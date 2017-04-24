Falmouth opens new senior center

FALMOUTH — The town now has a place for seniors to gather and socialize.

A ribbon-cutting and open house to celebrate the new Senior Citizens Center will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The center is in the Presumpscot Room at the Mason-Motz Community Center, at 190 Middle Road.

The renovated space includes state-of-the art furnishings, a kitchen, and a connection to the town green – a joint project that will be completed with the help of the OceanView retirement community.

The open house is free and open to the public.