FALMOUTH — The Theatre Company at Falmouth High won the Class A regional competition this past weekend for its production of “The Little Foxes.” The school now heads to the state finals on March 24 and 25.

The school also won awards for ensemble cast, set design and costumes. Jack Warnock, Izzy Goldberg and Althea Finch-Brand also won for vocals, and individual cast awards went to Tom Adams, Danny Webel and Sophia Zimba.