Parker Pierson, 14, an 8th grader at Falmouth Middle School, recently won the USASA Maine Mountain Series for Slopestyle skiing title for the second year in a row in the 13-15 age group. Pierson has qualified for the USSA Junior National Slopestyle championships in Park City, Utah this month and will attend the USASA National championships at Cooper Mountain in Colorado in April. Pierson participates in Carrabassett Valley Academy’s weekend program at Sugarloaf Mountain.

0