Ayla Gunther throws to Ethan McKee during the Falmouth Middle School ultimate frisbee team’s recent tournament in Massachusetts. The Falmouth Rogue, as the team is known, went 23-0 during the season, outscoring the opposition, 314-149. The co-ed squad features 28 players on the intramural team and 26 more on the travel team. The team is coached by Shea Gunther. Ayla Gunther and McKee will be traveling to Minnesota this summer to represent Maine as members of the try-out YCC program.

