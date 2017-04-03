Falmouth library welcomes Peeps invasion

FALMOUTH — Jumping on what has become an annual Easter craze, the Falmouth Memorial Library will hold its first Peeps diorama contest.

The goal is to use the multicolored marshmallow treats to create a scene from a favorite book.

Jeannie Madden, program director at the library, said there is no fee to enter the event. A panel of library staffers will serve as judges, except for the “Peeples Choice” award, which will be voted on by library visitors.

Submissions may be dropped off anytime between April 8 and 4 p.m. April 13. An entry form must accompany each submission. While the judging will take place on April 13, the dioramas will remain on display in the library April 15-22.

Just Born, a candy company based in Pennsylvania, began making Peeps in the mid-1950s and produces more than 5 million a day in various colors, shapes and sizes.

According to the company, the popularity of creating elaborate dioramas with Peeps began in the 1990s.

A Peeps diorama featuring the game quidditch from the Harry Potter series of books.