Falmouth library pie sale to mark Pi Day

FALMOUTH — Memorial Library is asking for donations of homemade pies for Pi Day, March 14. The pies will be sold for $10 each and all proceeds will benefit the library’s capital campaign.

The library will begin accepting pies on Monday, March 13, and all pies must be received no later than noon on Tuesday. All the donated pies must be homemade.

The library is also asking bakers to include a note card with their name, the type of pie, and a full list of pie ingredients. Pie plates will not be returned.

Pie sales will begin at 1:59 p.m. on March 14 and will be sold until they’re gone. Call the library at 781-2351 for more information.